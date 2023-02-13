College Fair-graphic

The Glenwood Barrow County High School Alumni Association will host its first College Fair Saturday Feb. 25 at the Statham Community Center, located at 336 Jefferson Street in downtown Statham from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

This activity focuses on the GBCHSAA's second alumni objective of developing the community's future by investing in today’s students and supporting their growth and development.

