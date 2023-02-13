The Glenwood Barrow County High School Alumni Association will host its first College Fair Saturday Feb. 25 at the Statham Community Center, located at 336 Jefferson Street in downtown Statham from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
This activity focuses on the GBCHSAA's second alumni objective of developing the community's future by investing in today’s students and supporting their growth and development.
College Fair is also an event that honors the many African American teachers who taught at Glenwood Elementary and Glenwood High School "during the glory days of its existence."
The historical Glenwood High School was closed in 1970 when the federal government outlawed the operation of separate school systems based on race. Many graduates of Glenwood went on to post-secondary institutions of higher learning, the military and to the work world and became productive citizens.
Colleges and universities invited to participate in the GBCHSAA's first college fair are Ft. Valley State University, Savannah State University, Albany State University and Tuskegee University.
All students currently enrolled in 8th through 12th grades are invited to attend and receive information from college recruiters who can explain the necessary steps for successful college enrollment. Families from Barrow, Clarke and Walton Counties form GBCHAA's service area core, however students and parents from other counties are also welcome.
Glenwood Barrow County High School Alumni Association, Inc was organized almost fifteen years ago to carry on the educational tradition of the school. Ma. Mary Alice Lay currently serves as president. Members Cynthia Lay, Carla Cobb, Karen Hayes, Bernard Sims and key members of the Barrow School Community and other community organizations have worked untiringly to bring this college fair to Statham to support local children.
"We know it takes a village."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.