"Spirit in motion, where new life begins" is the Glenwood Barrow County High School Alumni Association’s (GBCHSAA) motto - not just in words, but also in deeds.
The association is guided by two objectives: To preserve our heritage and to develop our future. It's committed to helping children develop functional reading vocabulary and comprehension skills in the primary grades so they can read and comprehend written material at the sixth-grade level and have a smooth progression as they work to earn their high school diplomas.
Johnnie Ellington, GBCHSAA's education chair, presented scholarships in June to three students who graduated from their respective high schools with outstanding academic credentials, were accepted in demanding and challenging academic undergraduate programs, blazed a trail of excellence and still had time to volunteer in various community service projects, "like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said we should do," said alumni association board member Johnnie Lay Burks in a press release.
Erynn McKenzie Culbreath, Kristain Johnson and Victor "Beau" Tracy Shell, thus completing the association’s education objectives for the 2021-2022 action year.
Culbreath graduated with honors from Cedar Shoals High School three years ago and received several academic scholarships. She is currently a dean’s list student with a 3.7 grade point average (GPA) at Kennesaw State University and on track to graduate at the end of fall semester 2023 with a Bachelor’s degree in exercise science and will enroll in graduate school at Georgia State University in pursuit of her Doctorate degree. In the field of sports medicine, her community service projects include feeding the hungry through Must Ministries and helping disadvantaged kids in the Atlanta-area acquire school supplies through the Empty Stocking Fund.
Johnson graduated in the top 10% of her class at Winder Barrow High School with a 4.0 GPA and was a member of the Beta Club and National Honor Society. She is a rising junior at the University of Georgia majoring in elementary education and minoring in social work. She is a member of UGA Food 2 Kids and Shop with a Bulldog. One of the reasons she wants to become a teacher is because she didn't have a black teacher until she was a senior in high school.
Victor “Beau” Tracy Shell graduated from Cedar Shoals High School May 2022 and will attend the University of Georgia fall 2022 on scholarship, He was also accepted at Morehouse College in Atlanta, but opted to remain in Athens to continue to operate his "Lil’ Ice Cream Dude" business he began ten years ago. He is the author of best-selling children’s book, “The Coolest Birthday Ever.” Giving to his school’s missionary was one of the main reasons Beau wanted to start his business. He uses his platform to give back to his favorite causes.
The GBCHSAA was organized in 2009 to continue the education mission of the Colored Segregated Glenwood Elementary and High School, which was closed in 1970 when the federal government outlawed the operation of separate school systems based on race.
The school’s Georgia Historic Marker was erected in 2012 at Glenwood Pointe located on the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. Drive where over a hundred historical bricks are installed.
Board members are Dorothy Johnson, president; Mary Lay, first vice president; Samuel Harris, second vice president; Johnnie Ellington, recording secretary; Shirlvegene Harris, financial secretary; Karen Hayes, treasurer; Rebecca Williams, chaplain; Petula Burks, public information specialist; new board members Cynthia Lay and Annie Camp. Founding president Emeriti Johnnie Lay Burks serves as volunteers executive director.
