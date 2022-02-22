Auburn, Braselton and Winder are among a list of over 100 communities across the state that will receive more than $422 million in preliminary awards to help ensure access to reliable and safe drinking water and wastewater systems, according to an announcement from the governor's office on Feb. 22.
Auburn will receive $3,041,680, Braselton will receive $416,500 and Winder will receive $10,000,000.
“Because we remained focused on protecting lives and livelihoods throughout the pandemic, Georgia is now in a position to make strategic, transformational investments in our state’s water and sewer infrastructure,” said Governor Brian Kemp.
“I want to thank the committee members for dedicating their time and expertise to help us make these awards as well as the grants team at the Office of Planning and Budget. I am proud to know that we have worked hard to prioritize projects which address pressing public health and environmental issues, support economic development, and enhance our ability to be good stewards of our water resources for generations to come.”
According to the Governor Kemp, members of the Water and Sewer Infrastructure Committee and state leaders behind this funding project, these investments will help:
▪ Improve drinking water treatment
▪ Extend drinking water service to high-need areas
• Improve drinking water infrastructure including interconnections and additional sources to ensure water system resiliency; high-tech meters and asset management systems to improve drinking water system responsiveness to issues such as leaks or line breaks; upsizing or replacing pipes to reduce leaks and water loss; and lead pipe inventory development and replacement
▪ Improve wastewater treatment, resulting in cleaner lakes and rivers
▪ Improve biosolids management, resulting in less waste in our landfills
▪ Improve sewer systems, resulting in fewer spills that can pose threats to public health and environmental quality
▪ Secure Georgia’s water resources for future generations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.