Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (BASA) senior Jackson McCormic was once at risk of not graduating with his classmates. He had faced some challenging times and failed a biology class. He was frustrated and overwhelmed. However, Jackson is now excited to be on track to become part of the first BASA graduating class in May 2023. Jackson’s father, teachers, counselors, and administrators have all played a vital role in helping his success.
Jackson’s progress started on the “Grad Track.” A Grad Track student has either failed one or more academic classes and/or is behind in credits needed for graduation with their cohort class. Graduation Specialists at all three Barrow County School System (BCSS) high schools support students who meet these qualifications.
In the fall of 2021, BCSS elected to use Federal CARES Act III Grant money to help fund a graduation specialist for each high school. BASA Graduation Specialist, Amber Hagy, spends her days monitoring and supporting students with one-on-one conferences, often creating checklists for missing assignments or teaching organizational skills. She also collaborates with teachers, parents, counselors, academic interventionists, and administrators to help support students when they are struggling to find success.
Mrs. Hagy says, “Many of our students need another person to support and encourage them when life is overwhelming or when they struggle with missing assignments. They need someone who will hold them accountable and share in their frustrations and successes. Working together with all the wonderful faculty, staff and administrators toward the common goal of student success makes me proud to be Barrow Bold!”
Jackson says, “Having someone to guide me through high school and help me pass all my classes has made such an impact on me as a student and allowed me to be a better student! For example, when I was failing several of my classes in my junior year, Mrs. Hagy helped and pushed me to get the missing assignments completed and turned in and do test corrections to help bring my grade up. Finding success after struggling made my time here at BASA more enjoyable! I love Mrs. Hagy as a person because she is very sweet to me every time I talk to her or see her in the hallway. Overall, she makes school so much easier.”
