Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (BASA) senior Jackson McCormic was once at risk of not graduating with his classmates. He had faced some challenging times and failed a biology class. He was frustrated and overwhelmed. However, Jackson is now excited to be on track to become part of the first BASA graduating class in May 2023. Jackson’s father, teachers, counselors, and administrators have all played a vital role in helping his success.

Jackson’s progress started on the “Grad Track.” A Grad Track student has either failed one or more academic classes and/or is behind in credits needed for graduation with their cohort class. Graduation Specialists at all three Barrow County School System (BCSS) high schools support students who meet these qualifications.

