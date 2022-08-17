BCSS Graduation Specialists

Pictured: (from left) BCSS graduation specialists Andy Dean, Amber Hagy and Alyson Cramer

 Credit: BCSS

Three graduation specialist roles were added to the team at Barrow County School System (BCSS) during the 2021-2022 school year with the goal to improve graduation rates within each high school.

Funded by the Federal CARES Act III grant, graduation specialists identify students who are at risk of not graduating high school and/or who are not on track for an on-time graduation and develop support and interventions for those students.

