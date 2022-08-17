Three graduation specialist roles were added to the team at Barrow County School System (BCSS) during the 2021-2022 school year with the goal to improve graduation rates within each high school.
Funded by the Federal CARES Act III grant, graduation specialists identify students who are at risk of not graduating high school and/or who are not on track for an on-time graduation and develop support and interventions for those students.
They work with students on individual graduation and achievement plans and connect them with mentors and community organizations to help. Students get education and career plans to guide them to meet academic and graduation goals.
Together, during their first year, the trio of graduation specialists helped guide more than 300 students to graduation.
Andy Dean works at Auburn Elementary, Apalachee High, Bethlehem Elementary, Hayman-Morris Middles , Kennedy Elementary, Westside Middle and Yargo Elementary and has language arts and literacy instructional experience in Madison, Gwinnett, Clarke and Barrow County counties. Andy has provided student support for tutoring, mentoring, advisement, PBIS planning and programming and social emotional learning teams.
Dean shared what that guidance included: "The majority of my work was being a voice of encouragement to the students. A lot of the students I work with do not really see the academic capabilities they actually possess. My main focus was to show them that they could achieve success at school with the right approach. Every week, I would check in with students on my caseload to see how they were doing, make sure they were staying focused on their goals, and encourage them to persevere."
Amber Hagy works with students at Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy, Center for innovative Teaching, Sims Academy and Barrow County Alternative Education Program. “These students are not only struggling to overcome previously failed classes, but they are also often continuing to struggle in school along with attempting to cope with a variety of issues in their personal lives. It is rewarding to be able to support administration, teachers, students, and families in a role that allows me to enhance communication among all parties and advocate for students when needed. I have learned that although one person truly can make an amazing impact in a person's life, it ultimately takes a village to help every student have a chance at success. I am proud to be part of the Barrow BOLD team and am thankful for every person who supports me in my role so I can impact the lives of our students daily," said Hagy.
Alyson Cramer works with students at Bear Creek Middle, Bramlett Elementary, County Line Elementary, Holsenbeck Elementary, Russell Middle, Statham Elementary, Winder-Barrow High and Winder Elementary. Cramer said , “Working with my kids was an absolute joy. It was incredibly rewarding to build relationships with my students, and then to have the opportunity to become their biggest advocate. Barrow County offers amazing resources, opportunities, and support... all of which enabled me to help students and their families formulate goals, envision a career, and achieve the goal of graduating high school and walking across the 50-yard line! The most fulfilling aspect of my job, however, is experiencing the excitement and dedication my kids expressed once they had a plan and could see a clear path to a more productive school experience.”
