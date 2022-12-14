Angel Ahearn

Angel Ahearn was shot and killed by her father Oct. 17. She was a student at Russell Middle School.

 Credit: Russell Middle School

The grandmother of Angel Ahearn, a 12-year-old shot and killed by her father Oct. 17 in Barrow County, recently voiced her anger with the Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) to WBIR-TV following the tragedy.

Angel's grandmother, Monica Dunning, told WBIR-TV she had been fighting for custody since 2016, when Angel's mother died in a car crash in Tennessee.

