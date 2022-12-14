The grandmother of Angel Ahearn, a 12-year-old shot and killed by her father Oct. 17 in Barrow County, recently voiced her anger with the Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) to WBIR-TV following the tragedy.
Angel's grandmother, Monica Dunning, told WBIR-TV she had been fighting for custody since 2016, when Angel's mother died in a car crash in Tennessee.
Before Angel's mother's death, Ahearn was placed under a no-contact order and wasn't allowed to see Angel due to abuse allegations, according to Dunning. Angel was placed in about eight foster homes before her father, Leonard Ahearn, was awarded custody.
An investigation by Barrow County Sheriff's Office revealed on Oct. 17, Ahearn and a 34-year-old woman were in an argument when he retrieved a pistol and put it to Angel's head and shot her. He then shot the woman and himself. Upon arriving at the scene, BCSO officers found Angel deceased and Ahearn and the 34-year-old woman were taken to the hospital, where Ahearn was later pronounced dead.
"She watched her father walk up to her and put a gun to her head and shoot her. That's just horrifying. No 12-year-old, especially that 12-year-old, should go through that," Dunning said to WBIR-TV.
"There was no way that you could be in a room with her, even two seconds, and not just absolutely love her. She was outgoing, she was expressive, she was happy."
Dunning told WBIR-TV that she previously filed for custody and went through the process for an Interstate Compact on the Placement of Children agreement, but she never received custody.
The Tennessee Department of Children's Services emphasized to WBIR-TV that courts make the final decision about child placement in the following statement:
"When DCS is made aware of a Tennessee child living in unsafe conditions, the department follows the established protocol to petition the Court, and the Court makes the final decision about child placement. If DCS has concerns about the safety of a child in a different state, our department notifies that particular state’s children’s services agency."
The judge who made the decision in Angel's case didn't wish to comment to WBIR-TV.
