If someone told me last season Georgia basketball would be on par with Kentucky basketball 10 games into the season, I would’ve called that person a madman.
Yet, Georgia is sitting with the best teams in the SEC with a 8-3 record with two games to go until SEC play begins.
For context, the Bulldogs had a record for 6-26 last season, which means this season’s win total has already surpassed the win total from all of last season.
As Georgia enters its first season in the Mike White era, Georgia’s new head coach has certainly had a strong start, which can be attributed to the advanced level of play coming from his players.
First and foremost, the offense looks way more composed than before. Former head coach Tom Crean didn’t even appear to be running an offense with the Bulldogs, to be frank. Rather, the players seemed to spread the floor and do nothing else of substance, which caused them to fail to score adequately in a tough SEC.
At face value, Georgia’s 2022-23 offense may not appear to be more effective than last season’s. This year, the Bulldogs average 70.6 points per game, as opposed to their 69.8 average last year. Their scoring offense actually ranks lower nationally this season.
Yet, each of the Bulldogs have had a role in scoring this season. Outside of starting guards Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo, who both average 13 or more points per game, the rest of the offensive attack is balanced.
White has expressed his concern with this going forward, but I agree with him when he says that a “parity” issue is a great problem to have.
One issue Georgia has dealt with is its inability to recruit top-level talent, but White has all of the talent in the world at his disposal to conjure up a winning season.
What’s even more glaring is their ability to keep offensive momentum through the long 40-minute game. They have occasionally suffered with cold stretches, but every team does in basketball. Relative to last season, they look much better for much longer periods in games.
Still, if their offense hasn’t been elite, then why are they winning games?
The 12 men White sends out to the court are playing with a different spark than last season.
Even when they have cold stretches, their opponents are unable to conjure up any offense of their own, which alleviates the pressure of Georgia having to put up points of their own just to keep up.
Last year’s Bulldogs gave up 78.5 points every night, but they only allow 63.2 per game this year – a testament to their defensive intensity.
Nevertheless, the season has only just begun. The biggest concern is whether Georgia can do this when it takes on some of the SEC powerhouses.
The SEC has six ranked squads – No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 Alabama, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 15 Mississippi State, No. 19 Kentucky (who will likely be higher by the time the season is finished) and No. 23 Auburn – all of which the Bulldogs will have to contend with this year.
What’s more, Georgia will have to take on Kentucky and Auburn twice before it’s all said and done.
This isn’t even including Missouri and LSU, both which aren’t ranked with their 10-1 records so far.
They can be ranked in the top 25 with some wins over those powerhouse programs.
If Georgia can keep its hot streak going, the Bulldogs will certainly be playing in March. Georgia’s last tournament appearance came in 2015, and it has had only four since the turn of the century.
