We’ve raved about how dominant Georgia has been defensively, especially over the last couple seasons. Even so, there’s a fatal flaw in the Bulldogs’ defense, and it stems from their inability to stop the pass.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and backup Garrett Nussmeier exposed that Saturday in the SEC Championship.
Georgia gave up 502 passing yards. 502.
Following the conference championship game, Georgia now ranks 51st in the country in stopping the pass, which doesn’t bode well for a team set to face Ohio State in the semifinal.
The Buckeyes average over 294 passing yards per game, which is No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 14 nationally.
For further context, Ohio State put up those prolific passing numbers in the Big Ten, where 10 of the conference’s 14 teams are statistically better than Georgia in passing defense.
Two LSU receivers had over 100 yards in Georgia’s dominant win. Malik Nabers had 128 yards and a touchdown, and future NFL first-round draft pick Keyshon Boutte had 107 yards and a score of his own.
What’s most surprising about this is one of the Bulldogs’ best receivers, Kelee Ringo, is supposed to be a top ten pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but he was getting beat on routes every other possession. He gave up two touchdowns on deep passes and a couple deep pass plays.
In those scenarios, Georgia can normally rely on its safeties to clean up the cornerbacks’ mistakes. That wasn’t the case Saturday as the freshman safety Malaki Starks wasn’t very reliable in his own right.
Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has a claim to being one of the five best receivers in football now, and Georgia doesn’t seem to have an answer to an explosive offensive weapon like Harrison. The Bulldogs are lucky that Jaxon Smith-Njigba decided to forego the playoff games, because that one-two punch might’ve sealed their fate, especially with Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud behind center.
Yes, Georgia stood its ground against Tennessee, the best offense in the country, a month ago. However, that was, in part, due to the game taking place in Athens. In that game, Sanford Stadium was louder than I’ve ever heard it.
Louder than the Arkansas game last year. Louder than the Notre Dame game in 2019. Louder than any game I’ve ever attended in my life. Literally couldn’t hear myself think.
With the semifinal taking place through the Peach Bowl, which calls Atlanta its home, it’s not a true home game for Georgia. So, that home crowd effect will be nullified, as seen in the SEC Championship.
None of this is to say that Georgia can’t win without a stellar performance from its secondary. The Bulldogs have the best run defense in the nation and the second-best scoring defense (only after giving up 30 to LSU).
I’m just saying: Expect Harrison to have himself a game. The Dawgs will likely still take the game, especially with the Buckeyes’ best receiver out and starting running back well under 100%.
