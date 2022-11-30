The events that transpired during Rivalry Week gave fans exactly what they wanted to see out of the regular season finale: Chaos.
Coming into the weekend, all teams theoretically eligible to make the playoff knew exactly what to do in order to get there. Though, a few of them were unable to make those events come to life.
For No. 1 Georgia, then-No.3 Michigan and then-No.4 Texas Christian (TCU), they executed their Hate Week matchups to perfection.
Georgia struggled a bit out of the gates against Georgia Tech, giving up its first touchdown in the first quarter of the season, but the Bulldogs dominated the second half en route to a 37-14 win.
TCU handily defeated Iowa State 62-14 to state its postseason claim to the College Football Playoff committee.
The most important win of the week, though, came when Michigan slammed the door closed on then-No. 2 Ohio State in its 45-23 win in “The Game.”
With the Wolverines destroying the second-ranked team in the nation, the committee should now lock them into a playoff spot, as they will for Georgia and TCU as well.
Still, the madness was only beginning.
Then-No. 5 LSU dropped to No.14 due to a shocking 38-23 loss to Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. Then-No. 8 Clemson fell to No. 9 after a loss to unranked South Carolina, who had just defeated Tennessee the previous week. Lastly, No. 9 Oregon fell out of the top ten after fumbling a punt, giving up a late touchdown and being unable to recover from there, taking a 38-34 loss.
All three playoff hopefuls can forget about playing for a national championship season now.
Now, the top six teams are the only teams remaining with a chance of finishing in the hallowed lands come January. Those teams are: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU, No. 4 University of Southern California (USC), No. 5 Ohio State and…
Remember the madness I was talking about? No. 6 Alabama now has an outside chance at the playoff.
Even with a hypothetical loss in their conference, I believe the top three teams will all make the Playoff. So, that leaves the fourth and final spot in the air for USC, Ohio State and Alabama.
USC has to beat Utah in the PAC-12 Championship game Saturday to secure the spot.
Ohio State still being ranked above Alabama is huge for the final projection of the season. With a USC loss, Ohio State will likely make the playoff in the final spot.
Even so, the chance for Alabama to make it in comes with a USC loss and a TCU blowout loss. Hypothetically, if TCU loses by four or more scores, the committee could put both Ohio State and Alabama in the No. 3 and No. 4 spots.
Unlikely, but possible nevertheless.
Keep an eye on the Big 12 Championship, where TCU will take on No. 10 Kansas State.
● No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 14 LSU in the SEC Championship
● No. 2 Michigan vs Purdue in the Big Ten Championship
● No. 4 USC vs No. 12 Utah in the PAC-12 Championship.
