Coolray Field is hosting a hang out with Gwinnett Stripers fans on Saturday, Sept. 17th, when the Stripers will take on the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays).
Tickets start at $15, and $5 from each ticket will go to Winder Lions Baseball.
First pitch will be at 6:05pm. There will be a pregame parade on the field starting at 5p.m.
A Max Fried Bobblehead giveaway will also be held.
- Add number of tickets to cart
- Click “checkout” to complete
- Enter payment info
- Share Referral Link
Ticket purchasers will receive an email from Fevo (letsgo@fevo.com)
with instructions to access tickets through the My Stripers Account.
