A Hall County Sheriff's Office deputy, Richard Parr, was arrested April 10 by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office for shooting Tannerite from his back porch while intoxicated at his girlfriend's home in Statham.
Several calls to dispatch complaining of loud explosions, shots fired and people reporting their houses shaking around Highway 211 and Dooley Town Road in Statham led officers to the residence.
Upon arriving, officers encountered four individuals outside on the front porch, including Richard Parr, who told officers they had been shooting Tannerite.
When Parr went to show the officer where the Tannerite had been shot, Parr stumbled off the porch, relying on the guardrail to keep balanced and the officer reported Parr smelled strongly of alcohol.
In the backyard, the responding officer observed a microwave that had been blown apart and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the metal. Parr said he shot it with a 30-30.
Parr also told the deputy "the kids" shot off the Tannerite and that he "didn’t think it would be this big of a hassle in this district," said the police report.
According to the report, the Tannerite was being shot from an elevated rear porch of the residence, which measured approximately 145 feet from the road.
The officer also pointed out that Parr didn't have a proper backstop to stop bullets, making it unsafe to shoot where he had been shooting.
When speaking with 18-year-old Xavier Lawson, one of the younger men present at the scene, he told officers that they had all been shooting, including Parr, who he said is the one who shot the Tannerite and the firearm. Parr admitted to firing the firearm, but denied shooting the Tannerite.
Parr provided the officer with a breath tester, which came back positive for the presence of alcohol, with a blood alcohol content level at 0.169.
Parr was subsequently placed under arrest.
Once Parr was under arrest, Lawson told the officer he and the other witnesses at the residence had only shot a pellet rifle and that Parr was the only one to shoot the firearms.
Lawson said and he tried to take the 30-30 rifle away from Parr since he was highly intoxicated and staggering, but wasn’t successful, which the other witnesses confirmed.
Lawson showed the officers a Marlin 30-30 rifle with a live round in the chamber and a Remington Model 770 30-06 rifle with a spend shell in the chamber.
Parr was sent to Barrow County Detention Center and charged with reckless conduct and discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.
