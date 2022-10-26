Sheriff Jud Smith provided the following safety tips for the community to keep in mind when out trick-or-treating Monday, Oct. 31:
- Carry a flashlight or glow stick to help make kids visible
- Small children should always be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult
- Older kids should trick-or-treat in groups for enhanced safety
- NEVER enter someone’s home without permission from parents
- Do not eat any treats until a parent or responsible adult has inspected them
- Walk only on sidewalks or the furthest edges of streets, against traffic flow
- Cross streets only at intersections and not between parked cars
- Approach only well-lit homes on a pre-determined route
- Attach reflective tape to treat bags for added visibility
- Always walk, don’t run
- Don’t cross through yards or alleys to get to the next house – use sidewalks
- Make sure that masks are properly vented and don’t obstruct visibility
- Buy only flame-retardant costumes, or make a special homemade costume yourself
- If you will be welcoming the ghosts and goblins to your home this year, remember these important safety tips:
- Make sure your driveway and sidewalk are clear of any tripping hazards
- Keep lit jack-o-lanterns off to the side of your porch and away from children
- Do not invite children into your home unless they, and their parents, are personal friends
- Do not distribute treats that are unwrapped or appear to have been tampered with
- Remember that small, hard candy treats can be a choking hazard for young kids
- If you are planning to give treats to trick-or-treaters, keep your porch light on
