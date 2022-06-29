The owner of Hand Me Down Zoo, a local animal sanctuary, currently shut down after it was destroyed in a fire, is seeking a special use permit from Barrow County to allow for its rebuild. The property spans roughly 13 acres off of Highway 211 NW in Winder, which is within the county's current agricultural zoning.
Property owner and applicant Kerry Ervin purchased the property in 2015 and it sat as a silent sanctuary until she opened its doors to the public in 2019.
Ervin told the planning board the "biggest hiccup" in the process of rebuilding is the requirement that driveways and buildings be rebuilt commercially.
"We're not Atlanta Zoo, we're not Yellow River. We don’t have millions of dollars, but we have an entire community," she said.
"If we have to move back into a more commercial setting, we don’t have the ability to reopen our sanctuary."
The animal sanctuary serves as more than just a petting zoo and is the only one of its kind in the area.
"We aren’t just a home for lions, tigers and bears, we're mainly a home for those that get displaced," said Ervin.
By providing proper housing and nourishment, Ervin prevents unnecessary euthanasia for animals who are either unfit to be released into their natural habitats due to domestication, or due to the animal being a non-native species often smuggled into the country illegally.
"We fund ourselves. We don’t ask for help from the county or state," she said.
However, due to being shut down while she and her team rebuild, the sanctuary has brought in no income and is getting by financially only from the support of the local community, which she expressed her gratitude for, but for the long-term, "it’s not sustainable," she told county planners.
"We're not pulling in 50 cars a day. We cap off at 25 people at a time because animals come from abuse and they don’t need a bunch of people at the property."
"Sadly, we can't do that on a commercial level. It defeats the purpose of the sanctuary," she said.
"On a really hardcore Saturday, I may get 10 cars," she said, "and we're okay with that."
The special use permit was presented to the Barrow County Planning Commission June 16 and recommended for approval with conditions recommended by planning staff, which include obtaining a business license, submitting a report indicating compliance with state and federal regulations and obtaining permits and inspections for all repairs or construction of any structures.
Ervin's next step in the process of rebuilding is getting final approval for the special use permit from the Barrow County Board of Commissioners. The BOC will vote on the request during its next voting session Tuesday, July 12.
If the BOC gives its approval, the next hurdle will be getting permission to build a non-commercial driveway from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), who has right-of-way at the property's entrance as it's located directly off Hwy. 211.
