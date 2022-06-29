Happy Birthday, America

The following are Independence Day celebrations happening around the county:
Saturday, July 2
Auburn's Independence Day Celebration
When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: 1369 4th Ave. in Auburn
Details: Family fun, food, games, live music, activities, kids zone and fireworks at dark.
Star Spangled Statham
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Casto Trading Company - 1898 Railroad St., Statham
Details: Casto Trading Company presents the 7th Annual Star Spangled Statham event, featuring inflatables for the kids and a live radio remove with Julio from Q92.3. Bring coolers, lawn chairs and enjoy a variety of food options. Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.
Monday, July 4
Braselton Antique and Artisan Festival
When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Countryside Antiques, 115 Harrison St. Braselton
Details: Over 50 vendors set up in front of Countryside Antiques, House of Clay and Joy Company Market for fun activities, food trucks and live music on the green. A parade at 5 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.
Celebrate Braselton July 4th Festival and Fireworks
When: 5-10 p.m.
Where: 9924 Davis St., Braselton
Details: Bring the family to Downtown Braselton to celebrate July 4th with a patriotic parade, festival and BIG fireworks show! Highlights include a concert on the Town Green featuring The Soul Purpose Band, kid-friendly activities throughout downtown, food trucks, local dining and shopping. Fireworks begin at dark
