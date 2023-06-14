An intergovernmental agreement between Barrow County and the Town of Bethlehem for the provision of water services took effect June 5.
The agreement gives the county non-exclusive authority to provide water service within the municipal boundaries of Bethlehem, which includes treatment and delivery of potable water to retail water customers and all pertinent billing and collection for such services.
More specifically, the agreement will allow the county to provide water service to Harrison Poultry, which has historically purchased water from the City of Winder. However, over recent years, Harrison Poultry CEO David Bleth has been unhappy with the city’s water rates. According to Bleth, out of the 126 poultry plants nationwide, Harrison Poultry was paying the highest water rates with the City of Winder.
About 13 years ago, Harrison Poultry relied on the city for 70% of its water supply. It was around this time that the company complained to city leaders about its “unacceptable water rates,” but no agreement between the parties was reached.
Bleth has since lessened his reliability on Winder’s water and has inched his way toward water independence as he now uses well water to supply 70% of the water needed to operate Harrison Poultry and purchases only 30% from the city.
“We had no choice,” said Bleth, who added that he’s spent nearly $1 million on water cleaning and reuse equipment technology to lower the amount of water needed to run his business. “That technology saves us over 70,000,000 gallons each year,” he said.
“We are a business and there’s been an increase in all operating costs. This is being a good steward of our business by identifying something that costs much more than our industry average and trying to do something about it,” he said.
