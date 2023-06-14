An intergovernmental agreement between Barrow County and the Town of Bethlehem for the provision of water services took effect June 5.

The agreement gives the county non-exclusive authority to provide water service within the municipal boundaries of Bethlehem, which includes treatment and delivery of potable water to retail water customers and all pertinent billing and collection for such services.

