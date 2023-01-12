The following polling locations will be open for Election Day voting in the Jan. 31 special election for state House District 119:
01 - Bethlehem First United Methodist Church, 709 Christmas Avenue, Bethlehem
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 4:23 pm
The following polling locations will be open for Election Day voting in the Jan. 31 special election for state House District 119:
01 - Bethlehem First United Methodist Church, 709 Christmas Avenue, Bethlehem
02 - Bethlehem Church (211 Campus), 1061 Old Thompson Mill Road, Hoschton
05 - Fire Station 1 (Statham), 1625 Bethlehem Road, Statham
08 - First Baptist Church Winder, 625 Jefferson Hwy., Winder
13 - Winder Community Center, 113 E. Athens Street, Winder
16 - Restoration Church, 1250 Tom Miller Rd., Bethlehem
Polling locations 03 and 04 are in House District 104 and will not be open for the Jan. 31 special election.
03 - Hmong New Hope Alliance Church, 1622 Union Grove Church Rd, Auburn
04 - Covenant Life Sanctuary, 115 Patrick Mill Rd SW, Winder
All advance voting is held at the Barrow County Elections Office, located at 233 E. Broad St. in Winder.
Registered voters can confirm their polling location at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.