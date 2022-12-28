A citizen reported to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office last week that a person came to their home and identified herself as a field agent for the IRS. She flashed a badge and provided a business card with a non working phone number and fake address. She advised the resident she was there to serve him with a lien for payroll taxes. She had her laptop on her person and attempted to get further information. The resident told to her leave after he realized this was an obvious scam. The female scammer is described as an African American female that is about 5 foot 3. She appeared to be in her early 30’s with short black hair. She was driving a blue Kia Stinger. If anyone has anyone approach their home or business in this manner please call 911 immediately.
