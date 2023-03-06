One person was shot and another person was arrested Friday night following a shooting in the Barrow Crossing shopping center in Bethlehem.
Deputies responded to a shooting call at 916 Loganville Highway at 11:21 p.m. on Friday, March 3, to find a juvenile male with gunshot wounds. The juvenile was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Edwin Emiliano Rodriguez-Pena, 18, of Athens, was arrested by Barrow County Sheriff’s deputies on the scene of the shooting. He was transported to the Barrow County Detention Center and was charged with the following:
- Aggravated Assault (5 counts)
- Aggravated Battery (2counts)
- Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder (1 count)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (1 count)
Rodriguez-Pena remains in the Barrow County Detention Center with no bond.
The investigation into this case is continuing and no motive for the shooting has been determined. If anyone has any information regarding this case, they may contact the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at (770) 307-3080 ext. 3083.
