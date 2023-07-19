The Barrow County Board of Commissioners hosted a meeting for city leaders across the county to revisit the discussion over placing a Transportation Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) referendum on ballots during the November election.
The TSPLOST discussion was initiated by the City of Winder last year in hopes of placing it on ballots during the Nov. 2022 election. However, the county put the referendum on hold to allow time to conduct a transportation study, but pledged it would readdress the issue once a more detailed plan could be presented.
With the transportation study now complete, local government leaders reconvened on July 11 and aim to put together an intergovernmental agreement by the end of July.
about TSPLOST
A TSPLOST is a sales tax used exclusively to fund transportation purposes, which includes roads, bridges, public transit, rails and more. TSPLOST can be levied for up to five years at a rate of 1%.
The TPLOST is a fair tax and applied to all who purchase goods in the county, not just those who own property. Everyone who uses the roads will contribute.
The sales tax will allow the cities and county to improve road maintenance capacity without the need to raise property taxes.
The sales tax will cut the repaving cycle in half from 40 years to 20 years, which is closer to the recommended 10–15-year lifespan of the pavement.
• Local TSPLOST can be used to match transportation grant funds from state and federal governments.
• The $130 million in sales tax will likely generate additional money in grants.
• Currently, 106 counties have passed a TSPLOST. There are 43 counties with a single county TSPLOST in effect and a regional county TSPLOST in effect for four regions consisting of 63 counties.
• In North Georgia, four counties are considering adoption of TSPLOST.
BARROW’S BREAKDOWN
The fund distribution between the county and cities will be based on the terms of an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA). The county proposes to base the distribution on road miles with a distribution calculation for how funds would be dispersed between the county and the six municipalities.
Barrow (unincorporated) spans 480.96 miles and would receive.72.49%.
Auburn (Barrow) spans 42.64 miles and would receive 6.43%.
Bethlehem spans 8.45 miles and would receive 1.27%.
Braselton spans 10.4 miles and would receive 1.57%.
Carl spans 3.66 miles and would receive 0.55%.
Statham spans 22.36 miles and would receive 3.37%.
Winder spans 95.06 miles and wohld receive 14.33%.
If a TSPLOST referendum is approved by voters in November, the collections will begin on April 1, 2024.
Listed below is the proposed TSPLOST project list, which totals $93,630,500.
BRIDGE PROJECTS $3.5 million
- Boss Hardy Road Bridge over Little Mulberry River
- Covered Bridge Road Bridge over Mulberry River
- Manning Gin Road Bridge over Marbury Creek
- Smith Mill Road Bridge Over Marbury Creek
Dee Kennedy Road from Gwinnett County to SR 211Rockwell Church Road from SR 53 to Carl Cedar Hill Rd.
ROADWAY CAPACITY WIDENING $7 million
INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS $12.565 million
- Intersection safety improvements
- SR 211 at Cedar Creek Road and Hal Jackson Road
- SR 211 NW at SR 124
- Rockwell Church Road at City Pond Road
- Jefferson Highway at Pendergrass Road
- SR 211 at Holsenbeck School Road
- Bill Rutledge Road at Matthews School Road
- Haymon Morris Road at Tom
- Miller Road
ROADWAY IMPROVEMENTS $10.16 million
- SR 211 from Winder Bypass to N Broad Street
- Atlanta Hwy. from Gwinnett County line to Carl Midway Church Road
- Atlanta Highway from Carl Midway Church Road to Patrick Mill Road
- Bankhead Highway
- Rockwell Church Road from SR 11 to SR 53
- Pearl Pentecost Road
ROADWAY RESURFACING/ PAVING - $30 million
STATEWIDE STRATEGIC TRANSPORTATION PLAN $28 million
- SR 211 widen to four lanes from north of Winder/West Winder Bypass
- SR 81 from Walton County line to Carson Wages Road
- Carl Bethlehem Road from US 29 Business to SR 316
- SR 211 at Bowman Mill Road/Double Bridges Road
- Atlanta Highway at Bowman Mill Road SE
- Pleasant Hill Church Road at SR 211
- SR 211 at SR 82
- SR 53 N at Mulberry Road
- SR 81 at Tom Miller Road/Tanners Bridge Road
- Intersection safety improvements
