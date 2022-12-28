Barrow residents seeking to dispose of their natural Christmas trees are encouraged to donate to Hand Me Down Zoo, where they will be used for enrichment, play, munching and decorating enclosures. "The animals get sooooooo excited for their trees," said a social media post from Hand Me Down Zoo.
All trees not flocked with snow, paint, or Christmas scents are acceptable, no matter the size.
The zoo can also take any naturally colored fake trees to use outside enclosures as visual barriers and habitat enrichment.
Trees that tinsel was used on cannot be taken.
All lights, hooks and ornaments need to be removed before donating.
Bring trees to 1056 Hwy. 211 in Winder, where trees can be left on a pallet outside the zoo gate. For large trees (over eight feet), call 706-429-4591 and set up a time to drop off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.