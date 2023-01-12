A tractor/trailer fire shut down all northbound lanes on I-85 Wednesday evening after a wreck with an overhead sign at Exit 126 for Ga. 211.
The Georgia Department of Transportation issued an alert just before 7 p.m. advising all lanes were blocked as emergency responders were on the scene and the damage from the wreck was being cleaned up.
