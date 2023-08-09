A report by the Barrow County deputy working and school resource officer (SRO) who confronted three intruders at Winder-Barrow High School last week revealed further details into the incident. According to the SRO’s report, at around 9:51 a.m., he observed three unfamiliar individuals entering the school premises through the gym area. Identified as three black males, the intruders were spotted entering the boys’ restroom in the 9100 hallways. The incident occurred during the transition between first and second-period classes. Shortly after, a student informed him that the three individuals were not students of Winder-Barrow High School. Acting on this information, the SRO approached the restroom to investigate. Upon entering the restroom, he identified himself and requested the names of the intruders. He reported they were reluctant to provide their names and questioned the necessity of disclosing such information. The SRO then requested to see their schedules as proof of enrollment at the school. However, the schedules they showed him were inconsistent with the school’s classes, teachers and room numbers, according to the report. The intruders were later identified as Lamonte Dianell Smith, 21, of Lawrenceville, Christian Lebron Williams, 20, of Norcross, and Jaywon Edwards, 19, of Columbus. However, two of the three individuals falsely identified themselves to the SRO as John Smith (Edwards) and Amaron Nesmith (Williams). The SRO contacted the school’s front office to verify their student status and cross-check their attendance. The front office confirmed that the three were not enrolled at WBHS. When the SRO advised the three intruders they were being detained for criminal trespass, all three ran away in opposite directions and got in a mid-size black car with tinted windows and left the school premises. BCSO deputies later discovered the three intruders went to Collins Hill High School after fleeing from WBHS. Further investigation using school surveillance footage revealed that the intruders had been on campus since approximately 8:54 a.m., arriving in a vehicle parked in the gym lot. The footage also showed Smith get out of the vehicle and meet with an unknown student at the entrance of the gym parking lot. He and the unknown student talked briefly before the other two males joined him as they began walking towards the building alongside a gym class who was walking back to the gym from the football field. The three intruders met with a female student and gained entry into the building, appearing as students. The intruders mingled with a host of students in the gym before they were confronted by the SRO. All three were reported to be wearing backpacks, however, the contents of their backpacks, as well as the intentions of the intruders, remain unknown. “The actions of these three intruders caused chaos throughout the entire building,” reported the SRO, which prompted the school administration to initiate a lockdown. Warrants were later obtained against all three intruders for charges including criminal trespass, loitering on school property, disrupting public school and obstruction. On Aug. 4 around 7 p.m., the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office arrested Smith and Williams. According to Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, during the investigation following the arrests of Williams and Smith, it was determined that Williams had additional outstanding warrants related to firearms charges for a May 2023 incident. Deputies from Gwinnett County transferred the custody of Smith to Barrow County. The third suspect, Jaywan T. Edwards, 19, of Columbus, remains at large. All three intruders face charges for obstruction, criminal trespass, disruption of public schools and loitering in a school safety zone. “My advise to this young man is to turn yourself in. We will not stop looking for you. We have questions that only you can answer,” said Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith in a media release Friday evening. Sheriff Smith also extended his gratitude to local law enforcement agencies for their hard work on this case. “From the initial response to the school, through the course of this investigation and identification of the suspect, to the eventual peaceful apprehension, this has been a team effort,” said Sheriff Smith.
