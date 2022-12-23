Winter weather alert

The National Weather Service's (NWS) issued the following special weather statement Thursday evening:

Temperatures will quickly fall below freezing during the overnight hours and into Friday morning. Patchy black ice will be possible with below freezing temperatures and residual moisture on the roadways, and will lead to the possibility of hazardous travel in some areas. Black ice will be most likely on local roads, bridges, and overpasses. Please use extra caution if you have to travel.

Locations

