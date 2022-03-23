The following are health inspection scores from March 7-March 21, 2022.
This group of reports includes all three permit types by Georgia Department of Public Health: Food service, tourist attractions and swimming pools.
HOLSENBECK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 7
THE SPA AT CHATEAU ELAN (FOOD SERVICE)
100 Rue Charlemagne Drive, Braselton
Score: 97
Inspection date: March 16, 2022
Violation: Wine boxes stored on ground instead of six inches off of ground; employees without proper hair restraint.
SPA AT CHATEAU ELAN (WHIRLPOOL)
Score: 95
Inspection date: March 16
Violation: Flow meter stuck at bottom, not in good repair.
SPA AT CHATEAU ELAN (RESISTANCE POOL)
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 16
SPA AT CHATEAU ELAN (TOURIST ATTRACTION)
Score: 98
Inspection date: March 16
Violations: Damaged and water damaged ceiling tiles in laundry room - repeat violation.
BOJANGLES 874 (ROUTINE)
268 North Broad Street, Winder
Score: 67
Inspection date: March 9
Violations: No hot water in establishment; employees' hands not clean; unable to properly sanitize and clean items; front hand sink blocked by hoodie and back hand sink blocked by a cart; eggs near grill and items in prep cooler top not cold holding at 41 degrees or below or held with time; chicken patties in grill steam line below 135 degrees Fahrenheit; several items under heat lamps missing time label; employees not wearing proper hair restraints; employees wearing bracelets; prep top cooler by grill not maintaining proper cold holding temperature and hot water heater not working, not in good repair, repeat violation
BOJANGLES 874 (FOLLOW-UP)
268 North Broad Street Winder, Ga.
Inspection score: 97
Inspection date: March 14.
Violations: The current inspection report (from March 9) was not posted in the window nor in the lobby; shelving throughout the kitchen unclean with dust, grease, and food debris; flooring under the equipment is unclean with dust and food debris.
LISTO PARCE COLOMBIAN FOOD GRILL
168 West May Street, Winder
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 8
PANDA EXPRESS
382 Exchange Boulevard, Bethlehem
Score: 96
Inspection date: March 8
Violations: Noodles, cabbage and eggs cold held above 41 degrees Fahrenheit in walk in cooler.
TOP DAWG TAVERN
Score: 85
Inspection date: March 10
Violations: Multiple cooling logs show that stage one cooling was not met and no corrective actions were taken; the chicken on the stove in the bain marie was held at temperatures below 135 degrees Fahrenheit.
