Brad Akins YMCA's Healthy Kids Day is April 30 and completely free to the public.
The event focuses on fitness for the entire family and will feature inflatable obstacle courses, sack races and a fun run.
A health snack making station and a family style group exercise demonstration will also be offered to all who attend as well as a photo booth.
The first 200 kids to enter will win a free color-changing water bottle.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Brad Akins YMCA in Winder.
Healthy Kids Day is a YMCA initiative and is sponsored by Bethlehem Church.
