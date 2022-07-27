"Here Comes the Bus" is a free website and app you can use to see the location of a child's school bus, allowing users to pinpoint when the bus will arrive.
The program will roll out within the first month of school. Be sure to sign up now and create an account to get notifications as soon as it launches.
1. Download the Here Comes The Bus app on Google Play or the Apple App Store or visit herecomesthebus.com.
2. Click the "Sign Up" link and then add your information and the BCSS code: 87782
3. Once you get the confirmation email to activate your account, you will add your student.
4. Enter your child's last name and student ID number (lunch number).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.