Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) is accepting applications from highly qualified students seeking an appointment to one of the nation’s service academies.
Students who are seeking a nomination must submit a completed application to the Monroe district office by Oct. 21.
Hice has the honor of nominating eligible students to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point.
The U.S. Coast Guard Academy is the only one of the service academies that offers appointments solely on the basis of a nationwide merit-based competition, and therefore, no congressional nomination is needed.
“Attending a U.S. service academy is an opportunity like none other, including a fully-funded undergraduate education and a commission as a U.S. military officer upon graduation,” said Hice. “I look forward to working with our 10th District students, who are some of the nation’s best and brightest, as they embark upon the journey to serve as leaders in our United States Armed Forces.”
To be considered for an appointment to a service academy, applicants must be nominated by a member of Congress or an authorized nominating source. The application process demands outstanding test scores, a high GPA and a commitment to leadership and community service.
