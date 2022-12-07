Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) recently announced the nomination of 22 Georgia students for admission to United States service academies. Each year, he is privileged to nominate eligible candidates to the United States Military (USMA), Naval (USNA), Merchant Marine (USMMA), and Air Force (USAFA) academies. These prestigious institutions prepare young Americans to become commissioned officers in the United States Armed Forces. 

  

