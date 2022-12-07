Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) recently announced the nomination of 22 Georgia students for admission to United States service academies. Each year, he is privileged to nominate eligible candidates to the United States Military (USMA), Naval (USNA), Merchant Marine (USMMA), and Air Force (USAFA) academies. These prestigious institutions prepare young Americans to become commissioned officers in the United States Armed Forces.
“Congratulations to these 22 outstanding young Georgians who will compete for appointment to our nation's service academies,” said Congressman Hice. “Each one has demonstrated excellence in character, scholarship, leadership, and physical fitness, and I proudly applaud their desire to serve as the next generation of military and maritime leaders. Best wishes to each nominee as they move forward in the appointment process.”
Based upon the recommendation of an independent academy advisory board, Congressman Hice nominated the following local residents as candidates to one or more of America’s Service Academies:
Damian Brambhatt, of Statham (University of Georgia), to USMA
Josephine Buckland, of Winder (Georgia Military College), to USNA, USAFA and USMMA
Rebecca Nicholson, of Winder (Georgia Military College), to USMA and USAFA
Lexie Spencer, of Statham (North Oconee High School), to USMA, USNA and USAFAWhile securing a nomination is a required step in the application process, the academies decide who will receive appointments of admission. Selection to U.S. service academies is among the most competitive and rigorous in the country. Those selected for the Class of 2027 will enter their respective academies in June 2023.
