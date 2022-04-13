Statham's journey to water independence has reached another crossroads as recent water quality test results at the Hillman-Rainwater well site were "not desirable," according to public works director, Jordan McDaniel.
In a letter to the mayor and council April 5, McDaniel reported that while the water is treatable, he recommended the well be capped due to high contaminate levels.
Test results from samples obtained from the lower zone of the well on Feb. 14 showed turbidity and manganese levels more than tripled the allowable limit while the radium level more than quadrupled it. Most concerning, however, was the uranium level, which came back at nearly 420 parts per billion - 14 times the allowable limit for drinking water.
Since the Hillman-Rainwater site didn’t turn out to be the most viable option, the water department is requesting another $60,000 with a 15 percent contingency for well exploration, surveying and drilling of potential well sites from the mayor and council.
Upon council's approval, the city's water department seeks to move forward with three new well sites found recently.
The first site of interest is located on private property. Upon council's approval, permission from the property owners will be requested to test on their land and evaluate a potential purchasing price, should the test results find it to be a quality source.
If the property owner doesn't give permission to test on their land, the approved funding would go to other areas for potential drilling that adheres to the city's overall goal to become water independent.
As the department seeks to obtain sounding results and drilling possibilities on additional sites, the amount requested doesn’t include any purchase of property.
The council will vote on whether or not to proceed with providing additional funding towards it goal of water independence during its next voting session April 19.
OTHER BUSINESS:
The following items were discussed by the Statham City Council during its work session April 7 and will also receive a vote on April 19:
An alcoholic beverage license to allow for retail sales of distilled spirits at Short Stop Express, located at 1988 Railroad Street. This council is revisiting this item after it was tabled during its last voting session March 15.
The purchase of a Ford Interceptor for the police department for $37,339 and a Ford F-150 for the public works department for $39,495, which are both budgeted items.
An agreement with SAFEbuilt Georgia, LLC. for inspection and review services to include plan review, code enforcement, permit services and soil and erosion.
An agreement for information technology services with Bradley Electronics. This agreement includes all-inclusive managed IT services for workstations, servers includes Office 365 email, server backup and off-site cloud backup at a cost of $1,250 per month.
An agreement for defined contribution audit services with Bates Carter for a cost not to exceed $15,000.
A resolution re-certifying the City of Statham as a Certified City of Ethics.
An agreement with Harris Software SmartFusion for a restructuring of the city's account system and account numbers for the total cost not to exceed $2,500.
A Traffic Calming Program to include policies, procedures and establishing an ordinance.
The city's 2022-2023 property and liability insurance policy with GIRMA for a total amount $77,709.
A proclamation to declare the month of April as Safe Digging Month.
