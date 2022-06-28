As Hill's Hardware celebrates its 75th anniversary this summer, the Hill family is also unveiling big plans for the Holly Hill property, which it recently purchased.
The property will be home of the newer, much larger, Hill's ACE Hardware.
According to Alex Hill, the sales floor is anticipated to be about 25% larger than its current location.
Significant areas of expansion will include outdoor power equipment, an appliance showroom, lawn and garden center and outdoor living.
A drive-through lumber yard will also be part of the expansion.
Hill hopes to begin construction at the end of this year and anticipates the grand opening of the new location by early 2024.
In making the decision to relocate to the Holly Hill property, the Hills looked at multiple sites around Barrow, but a certain fondness of the Holly Hill location and a shared desire to reinvent it quickly became the top priority.
"Our decision to purchase the Holly Hill site was based on our desire to see this section of Winder redeveloped and revitalized," said Alex Hill.
"We think this can positively impact the community and turn an eyesore into a desirable commercial center, which it was for many years in the 1970s and 1980s."
POINTS OF PRIDE
Five generations of the Hill family have worked in the business since Hill's Supply first opened in 1947 by Robert A. Hill after he served in the U.S. Navy in WWII.
Robert's father in-law had previously owned and operated a farm supply store in Winder before he passed away and it was shut down while Robert was serving overseas.
About 25 years after the initial opening, Bob and Gwen Hill opened the current store in 1972, where it remains today.
Not only does 2022 mark the 75th anniversary of the store, this year also marks the 50 years at the current location, which is directly across W. Athens Street from the Holly Hill property the family recently purchased.
Over the half century, the store has undergone multiple expansions to keep up with the growth of the Winder community, said Hill.
Currently, Hill's is one of the largest Ace Hardware stores in Georgia and one of the oldest continually-owned businesses in Barrow County.
