"A Brief History of Rockwell" written in 1937 by James Madison Rasnake chronicles the story behind Rockwell Universalist Church in Winder, one of a few Universalist churches ever to exist in the state of Georgia.
As it approaches its 183rd anniversary Aug. 7, the direct descendants of its founders keep the deeply rooted traditions alive by gathering to attend service every first Sunday of the month.
One of those descendants is Holt Etheridge, who shared the details of the church's storied past with the community in honor of its anniversary.
The story dates back to the 1700s, when the section of what was then Jackson County, known as the Rockwell Community near Winder, lived a group of forward-thinking settlers who would create what would become the Rockwell Universalist Church.
Colonel Robert White owned a textile and grist mill, known as the old White's Mill Place, where felt hats were made for the Confederate soldiers. White had two sons and seven daughters. His daughters married Asbury Camp, Mance Hinton, Jack Haynie, Cicero Hill and Young Bradbury. Their descendants are among Rockwell's first citizens.
John G. House was Justice of the Peace and school master. Two of his sons died while Confederate soldiers and two returned from the war, John and Marcus. House's daughters married A. Alexander Hill and Frank M. Haynes. Their descendants became major contributors of service to the church and community.
Just a mile north of Rockwell, at Mulberry, was a crossroads store owned by D.R. Lyle, where people bought goods hauled in wagons from Augusta, and later from Athens, which was a two-day journey by wagon. Lyle also owned a large plantation, and according to written history, was a "splendid" citizen.
The Mulberry property and other land were later acquired by the prominent and wealthy Hiram M. Rainey and his son H.M. Rainey, Jr.
Others who lived nearby at this time were Peter E. McMillan, member of the legislature; Berryman Camp, James Griffin and Jesse A. Parker.
The members of a well-organized Masonic Lodge erected a two-story structure, with the upper story used as a Lodge Hall and the lower for the school, which replaced the original log school house. For many years, this was the only school in the area.
During the Civil War, it was a recruiting and training ground for young soldiers. It was also the place of the Justice Court and a voting precinct. The precinct wasn’t moved to Winder until the early 1900s.
The character and free-thinking minds of these people would form the early beginnings of Universalism and liberal thought, later resulting in the organization of the church, which held its services in the school house for several years.
During the summer of 1867, the church was organized by a Dr. Andrews and among the charter members were Colonel White and his wife, L.Y. Bradbury and his wife, Margaret Hill, Henry Morris, Samuel Booth, Carter Hill, Jones Sell and a Mr. Thurmond. No definite list is available.
At the insistence of Colonel White, the church was first named the First Universalist Church of Jackson County. At least one convention was held before the church building was erected. Reverend Benjamin F. Strain was the preacher.
The present day church building was erected in 1881 and became known as Mulberry Church. Marcus C. House furnished the church and the work to the building was done by volunteers.
Soon after, the organization grew rapidly.
Over the years others uniting with the church were: The families of John H. House, Mark C. House, Cicero Hill, Alexander Hill, Bradbury, Haynie, Hinton, Haynes, O'Shields, Morris, Wright, Maguire, Quattlebaum, Wiley, Strain, Pursall, Edwards, Mathews, Jennings, Dunahoo, Stewart, Burson, Parker, Matthews, Adams, Woodruff, Windsor, Wise, Perry, Guffin, Hogan, Wills, Adams, Patrick and others.
Reverend J.H. Park served as the first occasional preacher then later preached regularly once a month. During his pastorate, the Canon, Consolation, Free Mansion and Windsor churches were organized.
Rev. Thomas Chapman from South Carolina agreed to serve as pastor in 1892 and was paid an annual salary of $250.
In 1893, during Chapman's pastorate, the Young Peoples Christian Union (YPCU) was organized, which provided training for the young people of Rockwell Church who later became leaders. The YPCU also provided a much-needed heater. Before their contribution, during cold weather, service would be held in the school house.
In 1895, John B. O'Shields furnished the lumber for the ceiling, thus finishing the interior of the church.
The church entertained a large convention in 1895 and was visited by several northern Universalists who visited the church while on their way to the Cotton Exposition in Atlanta.
By around 1902, the church was served by Rev. Marion Cheek, followed by Rev. John M. Bowers in 1903. Both men resided at Canon and came to Rockwell on first Sundays. Bowers bought the Universalist Herald and was its editor and publisher for many years.
Rev. Ada C. Bowles, the church's first woman preacher came by around 1906 as a representative to organize the Women's Mission Circle, but did not succeed.
She returned in 1908 and held the church's first christening service. The children christened were Thoburn C. Bond and Faye Quattlebaum.
At a convention in 1909, Rev. James M. Rasnake came from Virginia and was made superintendent of churches, a position he held until 1915.
Rev. Athalla L. J. Irvin came to Canon in 1912 to edit the Universalist Herald and served at the pastor of the Canon and Mulberry churches. She was followed by Rev. Alton Wilson, who came from the Methodist church and preached in 1913.
In 1922, Rev. Almon G. Strain served as pastor through 1924.
In March 1925, the Sunday School was reorganized under the leadership if R.H. Kimball and for a time maintained a large attendance. During that year, members raised funds to have the building covered with metal roofing and painted inside and out. A radio was also purchased and used Sunday mornings for a while.
At about this time, the deed to the church was procured and the name was changed from Mulberry to Rockwell, which is the name it was known locally due to the old Rockwell lodge and school.
A sketch written in 1937 concluded Rasnake's story and has continued to serve the church's traditions:
Like stars which dot the heavens, so scattered along through the years, are the names of a great number who formed this institution known as Rockwell Universalist Church. Stars of varying magnitude and grouped here and there to form conspicuous constellations. Some are known by name. Others maybe are unknown by name but their light still shines. We, the members of this church, have a rich heritage and for this we are grateful. The inspiration of the past helps us to meet the present and the future. May our work be as well spoken of in that time when the labor of all shall be known and just praise be given. May the Great Father of all say to us, “well done, good and faithful servants!”
