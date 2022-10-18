Barrow County Holiday Connection registration began this month and will be open until after Thanksgiving.
Holiday connection is a volunteer-based, countywide partnership and effort between schools, churches, local businesses, local nonprofits and other aid organizations within Barrow County.
Through collaboration, Holiday Connection works to ensure as many children are being helped as possible while trying to keep duplication at a minimum.
Families are chosen to be given assistance based on standard qualifications for the program. Partnering with the community, many applicants are adopted out to sponsor families, churches and organizations who provide Christmas.
Any families that do not have a sponsor are invited to "shop" the Holiday Connection store, which is stocked with toys donated or purchased with donated funds.
Applicants will receive an email from Holiday Connection the week of Nov. 28 with a confirmation letter, which will include information to families letting them know they have been adopted or informing them of the day they are eligible to shop at the Holiday Connection store the week of Dec. 5-8.
Sponsorship opportunities include becoming a Santa sponsor for $1,000 to provide Christmas for 12 children through Holiday Connection, a Sleigh sponsor for $500 to provide Christmas for six children and a Reindeer sponsor for $250 to provide Christmas for three children.
Depending on the level of sponsorship purchased, in addition to providing Christmas to children, sponsors get their logo displayed on the event t-shirt and on the Holiday Connection webpage, receive a booth setup display at the Holiday Connection store and promotional items distributed to participants in the store. and All sponsorships must be submitted by Nov. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.