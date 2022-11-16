The Kiwanis Club of Winder is hosting the 11th annual Holly Jolly Elf Trot Sunday, Dec. 4 to benefit area youth.
Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. and the race starts at 3 p.m. at 58 W Candler St. in Winder.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Kiwanis Club of Winder is hosting the 11th annual Holly Jolly Elf Trot Sunday, Dec. 4 to benefit area youth.
Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. and the race starts at 3 p.m. at 58 W Candler St. in Winder.
All who preregister are guaranteed a long sleeve t-shirt and while supplies last on the day of the race. Awards will be given to the overall top male and female, masters and grandmasters and to the top three male and female finishers in each age category. Mail registration forms with $25 registration fee no later than Nov. 21 to the Kiwanis Club of Winder at 280 N Broad St.
For questions, contact Victoria Patrick at vpatrick@gmail.com or call 770-307-7956.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.