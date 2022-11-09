Holsenbeck Elementary School conducted its annual Boosterthon fundraising event last week and new principal Aperil Sellers did everything she could to get her kids excited for promoting the event.
When the kids met certain fundraising goals, Sellers would fulfill promises like getting duct taped to the poles at the school with assistant principal Dr. Karen Rodenroth. Sellers and staff also had an inflatable costume race, were pied in the face, got slimed, were turned into ice cream sundaes and spent the night in a tent on the roof of the school.
