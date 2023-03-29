The Winder First Presbyterian Church's Holy Week will start with service on Palm Sunday (April 2) at 11 a.m. Palms will be given out to those who attend.
Maundy Thursday service will be held April 6 from 5-6 p.m. in the church.
A sunrise service on Easter Sunday (April 9) will begin at 7 a.m. in the fellowship hall and will be followed by a brunch. The church's Easter Cantata will be presented during the 11 a.m. service.
