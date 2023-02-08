A woman reported to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 18 that her home health care aide had used her checkbook to write and fraudulently sign herself four checks totaling $700.
The aide wrote each of the checks for cleaning service, which the victim said she never agreed to paying her to clean her house nor that she would provide her with a loan, according to the police report.
The victim said the aide was paid through her employer A&S Healthcare Services, which is paid for by the victim’s medical insurance.
When the victim confronted the aide about the missing money from her account, she admitted to writing the checks, but said they were for the victim. The victim fired the aide and told her to leave her residence.
The aide was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with four counts of forgery-4th degree, four counts of identity fraud theft when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person, four counts of exploitation and intimidation of an elderly person, theft by taking and burglary.
The following are other incidents were recently reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:
• DUI-alcohol; driving without a valid license Jan. 22 at 1101 Otis Dr., Bethlehem, where an intoxicated man was found after he left the scene of a domestic disturbance.
• Driving without a valid license Jan. 22 at 240 2nd St., Winder, where a traffics stop was conducted.
• Possession of methamphetamine; failure to appear Jan. 19 at Carl-Bethlehem Church Rd./ Arch Tanner Rd., Bethlehem, where a man known to have an active warrant was seen by an officer riding a lawn mower along the shoulder of the road.
• Aggravated stalking Jan. 24 at 58 N Broad St., Winder, where a car owned by a man known to police to have an active family violence bond conditions to stay away from a woman was seen at her residence parked alongside her vehicle.
• Theft by taking-motor vehicle; possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender probationer; theft by receiving stolen property Jan. 20 at 1164 Peppers Rd., Auburn, where a man stole a vehicle owned by a woman who was letting him stay with her.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance Jan. 21 at University Pkwy. / Harrison Mill Rd., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• No insurance; driving without a valid license Jan. 19 at University Pkwy. / Kilcrease Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer Jan. 19 at 606 Rockwell Church Rd., Winder, where a woman provided a false name and birth date to a police officer thinking she had a warrant, but didn’t.
• Theft by shoplifting Jan. 23 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a man was caught placing numerous food items in the bagging area without scanning them for payment at self-checkout.
• Simple battery Jan. 20 at 722 Ridgetop Rd., Bethlehem, where a woman was violent with her mother and boyfriend.
• Theft by shoplifting; party to a crime Jan. 29 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where two women were caught concealing unpaid items inside their handbags.
• Expired license plate; driving without a valid license Jan. 19 at Bankhead Hwy./Creekwood Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Lost/found property Jan 21 at 184 Arnold Rd., Statham, where a man found a mobile phone in his yard.
• Simple battery-Family Violence Jan. 24 at 1307 Etheridge Dr., Auburn, where a man grabbed his roommate by the hair during an argument.
• Driving without a valid license; expired license plate Jan, 25 at University Pkwy./Wall Rd, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Failure to obey stop sign; DUI-alcohol Jan. 20 at E Midland Ave./ Midland Ct., Winder, where an accident with injuries-entrapment occurred.
• Theft by shoplifting Jan. 2 at 659 Jefferson Hwy., where a woman scanned a 16 pound bag of dog food at self-checkout, then walked out of the store without paying.
• Driving without a valid license Jan. 24 at Atlanta Hwy., Parker Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Aggravated assault; robbery; theft by taking; possession of a firearm or knife during commissioner or an attempt to commit certain felonies Jan. 17 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a man robbed and pointed a gun at a man selling a PS5 on Facebook marketplace.
• DUI-alcohol; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane Jan. 21 at University Pkwy. /Harrison Mill Rd., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Simple battery-Family Violence; criminal trespass (Family Violence)-damage of $500 or less Jan. 23 at 113 Carl-Midway Church Rd. Auburn, where two brothers were in a physical altercation.
