A woman reported to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 18 that her home health care aide had used her checkbook to write and fraudulently sign herself four checks totaling $700.

The aide wrote each of the checks for cleaning service, which the victim said she never agreed to paying her to clean her house nor that she would provide her with a loan, according to the police report.

