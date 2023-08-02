The national nonprofit organization, Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) will kick off the building of a specially adapted home for Army Staff Sergeant Daniel Lister on Saturday, Aug. 5. SSG Lister was injured while serving in Afghanistan.

The Community Kickoff event signifies the start of the build process and will introduce SSG Lister to the community. The event will be held at Bethlehem First United Methodist Church, located at 709 Christmas Ave. in Bethlehem, at 10 a.m. (Check-in at 9:30 a.m.) The public is welcome to attend.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.