The national nonprofit organization, Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) will kick off the building of a specially adapted home for Army Staff Sergeant Daniel Lister on Saturday, Aug. 5. SSG Lister was injured while serving in Afghanistan.
The Community Kickoff event signifies the start of the build process and will introduce SSG Lister to the community. The event will be held at Bethlehem First United Methodist Church, located at 709 Christmas Ave. in Bethlehem, at 10 a.m. (Check-in at 9:30 a.m.) The public is welcome to attend.
On June 2, 2010, SSG Lister was serving as a combat engineer with the 57th Sapper Company, 27th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineer Brigade in Wardak Province in Afghanistan. While checking for explosives during a dismounted route clearance patrol, SSG Lister stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED). He lost his left leg below the knee, and sustained severe damage to his right leg and left arm. He recovered in a stateside hospital for over a year before returning home to continue his recovery.
The home being built for SSG Lister will feature more than 40 major special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops. The home will also alleviate the mobility and safety issues associated with a traditional home, including navigating a wheelchair through narrow hallways or over thresholds or reaching for cabinets that are too high.
HFOT has built 361 homes since the organization’s inception in 2004. Homes For Our Troops relies on contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate partners for the building of each Veteran’s home. Community members may hold fundraisers or make donations. To find out more on how to get involved or make a donation visit www.hfotusa.org.
