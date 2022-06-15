Registration is open for fall 2022 homeschool physical education (PE) classes at YMCA. The program focuses on fun, games, exercise, team building and sportsmanship. Students will play new sports and activities each month.
New this fall, Brad Akins YMCA will offer two age groups: elementary (grades K-5) and middle school (grades 6-8).
The hour-long classes begin Friday, Aug. 5. Elementary class begins at 12 p.m. and middle school class begins at 1 p.m.
The registration fee is $40 per family, per year; $90 per semester for YMCA members and $110 per semester for non-members.
Register now in-house or online at https://gapiedmontymca.org/homeschool-p-e
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.