On Veteran’s Day weekend Nov. 12, theaters across the nation will premiere a concert event unlike any other — one that celebrates our veterans and the 40-year career of recording artist and American patriot Lee Greenwood.

To honor our veterans, Concerts 4 A Cause and Fathom Events have partnered with AdoptAVet.com to provide the public with the opportunity to pay it forward and sponsor veterans to attend this special concert at no cost to them.

