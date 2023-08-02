On Veteran’s Day weekend Nov. 12, theaters across the nation will premiere a concert event unlike any other — one that celebrates our veterans and the 40-year career of recording artist and American patriot Lee Greenwood.
To honor our veterans, Concerts 4 A Cause and Fathom Events have partnered with AdoptAVet.com to provide the public with the opportunity to pay it forward and sponsor veterans to attend this special concert at no cost to them.
Adopt A Vet is looking for a company to buy out theaters to give tickets to veterans in the area. The cost is $5,000. In return, Lee Greenwood will do a personal video of thanks for the company, plus the company logo will be placed on adoptavet.com under the “theater buyout sponsors”.
Individuals and companies may also show support for veterans by making a $50 donation at adoptavet.com to send a veteran and their guest to a local movie theater for the special concert event.
The concert will feature performances by Big & Rich, Crystal Gayle, Dustin Lynch, The Frontmen, Gavin DeGraw, Home Free, Jamey Johnson, John Berry, Lee Brice, Mark Wills, Michael Ray, Scott Stapp (of Creed), The Oak Ridge Boys, Tracy Lawrence, Sam Moore, T. Graham Brown, Michael W. Smith, The Isaacs, Larry Gatlin, Debby Boone, Ty Herndon and Janie Frickel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.