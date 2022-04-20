Property owners along the Mulberry River recently denied the City of Winder access onto their properties in a collective opposition to its proposed water withdrawal at Covered Bridge Road.
The withdrawal is part of the City of Winder's Waterline Project, which will build a new pumping station at Mulberry River, making it the city's second pumping station along the river.
Winder is seeking easements from several Hoschton property owners as the city enters the surveying and structural planning phases of the project.
The opposition to Winder's withdrawal comes from over a dozen Hoschton property owners and stems from concerns it will potentially close off Hoschton and Braselton's access to the water source.
"This will become a more contentious issue as water resources become scarcer and smaller cities in this area compete for them," said Hoschton resident Terrence Hughey.
The Hoschton property owners feel that by granting Winder access to their properties and allowing it to move forward with the withdrawal, they are essentially writing the city a "blank check."
"Once permitted, we have little control over the survey crews and their machetes, axes and other destructive practices other than the courts' and associated attorneys' expenses," said a letter addressed to Winder public works director, Roger Wilhelm.
The group proposed the pump station be located further downstream to "avoid infringing on developed properties," and also suggests the city take into consideration events along the I-85 corridor, which could impact the river.
Concerns about a potential for 12-foot plus deep water hazards next to their properties were also expressed in the letter to Wilhelm, describing it as "unacceptable."
"In our opinion, the current approach does not appear to be sound or thorough engineering."
According to Wilhelm, as waters of the state, the Mulberry River and the entire area around it was evaluated in detail based on criteria used by the Environmental Protection Division (EPD) of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and it selected the site at Covered Bridge Road for this project, not the City of Winder.
"The water is not ours to take. It's ours to submit an application for."
"From our perspective, we have a strong need and a project for a pipeline, which we made an application for," he said, "just like they could have made an application for."
"They could've gone through the same process as we did," he said.
With four years invested into this project, Wilhelm said the application process up to this point has required a great deal of work and time. Reapplying at a different location further downstream isn't an avenue the city is willing to explore, he said.
"Regardless of where we're going to put it, it's going to be owned by somebody."
"We don’t know what this will look like, which is why we're asking to survey so we can get a general understanding," said Wilhelm in regards to the project's overall scope and potential impact.
With only a limited amount of water in the river, EPD state regulators use the statewide hydraulic model as a tool for evaluating requests for withdrawals and permitting, with the primary focus always remaining on need. EPD also monitors whether there's enough water in the river and whether the withdraw would negatively impact any downstream customers or neighbors.
"The state would make us stop withdrawing out of the river if it negatively impacts other municipalities," he said.
In regards to the concern about a 12-foot deep water hazard, Wilhelm said, "they live next to a fairly large river and rivers have banks. The river is going to fill up the river banks."
"The city is not intending to cause additional burden to citizens adjacent to the river than what currently exists," said Wilhelm. "The goal of our project is to minimize any impact, which is always the goal of designing infrastructure."
"We want to be good neighbors and we want the impact to be net zero."
Neither manager from the City of Hoschton and Town of Braselton believed Winder’s project would adversely effect their respective municipalities' water use.
Interim city manager Shannon Sell said the City of Hoschton was notified of the plan about a year ago during his term as mayor. According to Sell, city officials met with Winder officials, who presented drawings and explained how the pump station would be constructed.
Sell said the river must rise to a certain level before water could be extracted. He noted that summertime levels in the Mulberry are often knee or ankle deep.
“It’s not like the intake is at the bottom of the river and can take whatever it wants,” Sell said. “It’s going to have to be a certain water level, so many … cubic feet per minute of water that’s flowing for them to be able to withdraw.”
Sell pointed to a potential positive of the project.
“Does it affect us? I mean, it might help us because we may need to buy water from them some day,” he said.
Braselton town manager Jennifer Scott said she met with Wilhelm three to four months ago to determine any potential impact on Braselton.
“It didn’t look there would (be),” Scott said. “And I checked with our engineer to make sure it wouldn’t impact us using water, and he didn’t think it would.”
Scott said plans, at one point, called for some damming of the river, but those plans were abandoned, she said.
“I wanted to make sure none of our property would be flooded if they did a dam,” Scott said. “And it would have, but they didn’t go forward with that plan.”
Scott added that, “on a staff level, all of our concerns got answered by Winder.”
Unlike Winder, neither Hoschton or Braselton pulls water out of the Mulberry River.
Hoschton has two wells — “and only really one good one,” according to Sell — but is in the process of trying to find more wells.
The city purchases water from both Braselton and Jackson County.
Braselton has three wells along the Mulberry River and has just drilled two more. Those wells pull from an underground aquifer that happens to run along the river.
Scott said the town’s ability to pull from those wells is not related to the rise or fall of the river.
