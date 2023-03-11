Hidden Acres fire

BCES responded to reports of a house explosion on Hidden Acres Road in Auburn early Saturday morning.

 Submitted photo

Three people were found deceased and three others injured after being trapped in a house fire caused by multiple propane tank explosions on Hidden Acres Road in Auburn early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight, firefighters with Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) responded to initial reports of an explosion in the house with multiple people trapped.

