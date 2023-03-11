Three people were found deceased and three others injured after being trapped in a house fire caused by multiple propane tank explosions on Hidden Acres Road in Auburn early Saturday morning.
Just after midnight, firefighters with Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) responded to initial reports of an explosion in the house with multiple people trapped.
“As firefighters arrived quickly, multiple explosions were going off inside the home,” said Chief Alan Shuman, who added that the home was fully engulfed in fire and was collapsing as a result. Several vehicles were also involved, said Schuman.
Firefighters worked with med unit personnel from Northeast Georgia Medical Center in treating three patients. Two patients were taken by ambulance and another by helicopter to area hospitals.
Additional firefighters started fighting the fire from a defensive position due to the amount of fire and the multiple explosions. Once contained, multiple propane cylinders were found in the home, which resulted in the blasts.
Once the fire was controlled, entry crews continued extinguishment inside the home, where three people were found deceased.
The BCES Fire Marshal's Office leads the investigation with assistance from the Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office and the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
“This is a very tragic event that resulted in loss of life and injuries to others,” said Shuman. “The firefighters and medical personnel on the scene did a great job under the circumstances. We also want to remind citizens that it is extremely dangerous to have propane cylinders stored in your home or any other structure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.