Barrow County Family Connection (BCFC) has partnered with JustServe to create the first annual Barrow Strong Community Resource Fair, which is set Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wimberly Center in Winder.
The first event of its kind in the area, the resource fair is aimed at fostering a spirit of unity and collaboration in the community, expanding the reach for organizations and bringing a sense of togetherness for families and individuals.
Candie Fox, executive director of BCFC, hopes that by equipping people with the information and resources they need, it will help the community lead happier, healthier lives while preparing those individuals to endure and overcome life’s inevitable adversities.
“It’s bringing people together not to talk about what is different about what we do, but what we all can do in service of our communities as one,” said BCFC executive director Candie Fox.
Attendees will learn about community resources available across a wide range of needs, including food, housing, transportation, child care and mental health counseling, which will be showcased at booths sponsored by various local organizations.
What’s more, attendees will benefit from participating in demonstrations, classes and information sessions covering topics including personal finance, citizenship, obtaining a GED or high school equivalency diploma and learning English as a second language (ESL).
Mental health for kids and teens and post-pandemic mental health information sessions will also be offered at the event, among a list of countless services and resources local organizations strive to spread awareness about in hopes the community will take advantage of and benefit from them.
Cooking classes will also be offered at the event and will include classes about zero-waste cooking, nutrition on a budget, simple and inexpensive homemade bread and canning.
Classes are 30-minute sessions and designed to be easy-to-follow, no matter a participant’s skill level or physical ability. Each class will put participants in the drawing for a grand door prize. The higher the participation, the better the chances are at winning a prize.
The idea of interface panels will also be introduced, which invites pastors across all religions and denominations to be involved with a couple projects each year that benefits the entire community.
“A lot of cool things and good work is happening here,” said Fox.
The Council on Alcohol and Drugs is providing the door prize and is the vendor refreshment sponsor for the event.
In addition to BCFC and JustServe, the following organizations and businesses will be attending the event:
Wimberly’s Roots, Spirit of Sharing, Social Empowerment Center, Barbara Shedd Prosperity Project, Auburn Prevention Project, Adult Literacy Barrow, Habitat for Humanity, Peace Place, Boys and Girls Club of Winder-Barrow, Drugs Don’t Work, Mitchell and Crunk, Adventure Bags, MedLink Georgia, Piedmont CASA, Piedmont Regional Library System, Winder Housing Authority, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Promise Insurance Agency, Barrow County Veterans Resource Center, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, Behavioral Health Link, One Stop WorkService, Peach State Health Plan, Social Empowerment Center, Georgia Senior Medicare Patrol, Georgia Youth Challenge and Wimberly Manor
The Wimberly Center is located at 163 MLK Drive in Winder. For more information, please contact Amy Walker at cd.winder.stake@gmail.com.
