BCFC community resource fair

Barrow County Family Connection (BCFC) has partnered with JustServe to create the first annual Barrow Strong Community Resource Fair, which is set Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wimberly Center in Winder.

The first event of its kind in the area, the resource fair is aimed at fostering a spirit of unity and collaboration in the community, expanding the reach for organizations and bringing a sense of togetherness for families and individuals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.