Winder resident and college student, Ashley Watson, 34, is president of the local Skills USA chapter for Lanier Technical College and is a state parliamentary officer over several other local chapters.
Watson attended Apalachee High School, which is among SkillsUSA’s national rankings, however, she didn’t participate in SkillsUSA until she became a medical assisting student at Lanier Tech 13 years ago.
She has since climbed her way up the ladder within SkillsUSA’s vast program and is using the leadership skills and life lessons she’s learned along the way to give back, inspire others and set a good example for her teenage daughter.
She’s particularly fond of local organization Adventure Bags, which she’s helped expand its outreach since learning about the organization and its cause upon first serving as a state parliamentary officer and was responsible for organizing community service events.
In her work as an officer, Watson has spearheaded the creation of Adventure Bags Lanier Tech Days, which occurs at least once a semester and encourages students and teachers across the campus to donate to its cause.
Aside from the Lanier Tech Days, Watson has initiated a state-wide community service initiative for Adventure Bags, including coordinating their presentation at a national event in Atlanta.
Once on the receiving end of charity work, she has a true appreciation for the work organizations like Adventure Bags does for the community.
Watson said it feels good “just to be involved.” and also to finally be in a position to give back.
“It hasn’t always been easy,” she said regarding her success as a SkillsUSA officer, health care professional and single mother.
She recently attended the Skills USA national conference at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta June 20-24, which drew over 12,000 students with multiple professional skillsets across the country.On June 20-24, Skills USA held its national conference in Atlanta, which Watson said the experience was nothing short of remarkable
All attendees at the national conference were gold medalists in their home state. Out of everyone who competed for Georgia, 23 received gold medals, 14 received silver metals and 13 received bronze.
“It’s amazing how many people are there, learning different trades and filling gaps in the workforce,” said Watson.
As an individual who has suffered with social anxiety most of her life, not only has SkillsUSA helped her in her career, but it helped Watson to “come out of my shell,” she said.
With being forced to speak publicly and meet with a diverse group of people from all walks of life, SkillsUSA has transformed a once shy individual into a leader and inspiration to others.
Watson feels her journey with SkillsUSA proves that where there’s a will, there’s always a way.
