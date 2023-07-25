Thanks to the kindness and generosity of local churches, civic clubs and businesses, Barrow County families can pick up a free backpack filled with school supplies for their child before the start of the school year.

The backpacks will be given out during a drive-through event at the Bethlehem Church 316 Campus on Saturday, July 29 from 9 a.m. until noon or while supplies last.

Locations

