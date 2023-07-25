Thanks to the kindness and generosity of local churches, civic clubs and businesses, Barrow County families can pick up a free backpack filled with school supplies for their child before the start of the school year.
The backpacks will be given out during a drive-through event at the Bethlehem Church 316 Campus on Saturday, July 29 from 9 a.m. until noon or while supplies last.
Bethlehem Church's 316 Campus is located at 548 Christmas Avenue in Bethlehem.
Parents/guardians will be asked for their student's name and current school.
Students do not need to be present.
Limit of up to four backpacks per household.
The event is made possible by the generosity of the following churches, businesses, partners in education and organizations:
Appalachee Shoals Missionary Baptist Church
Bethlehem First United Methodist Church
Carter Hill Christian Church
Winder First United Methodist Church
Nazareth United Methodist Church
New Pentecost United Methodist Church
Northside Presbyterian Church
Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church
St. Anthony's Episcopal Church
Turning Point Baptist Church
Union Grove Baptist Church
White Oak Spring Baptist Church
Barrow County Farm Bureau
Pentecost United Methodist Church
Corinth United Methodist Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.