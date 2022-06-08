The Barrow County School System released the following important reminders for parents and students in the district:
Registration
School starts August 2. Register by July 14 to make sure your child starts on the first day of school.
Online registration is required for all students (new, returning from another school system or custody changes). https://www.barrow.k12.ga.us/schools/wbhs/index
Once the online process is complete, the registration team will review the information and documents. If something is missing, they contact the applicant over the phone. If not, applicants will receive a confirmation email.
Summer Hours
Monday - Thursday (closed on Fridays)
Hours: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Closed June 24-July 10
Summer school
June 1-23, Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Email julia.west@barrow.k12.ga.us for questions regarding Summer School
Summer Health/PE 2022 Schedule
For drivers license document requests, email dena.mcelhannon@barrow.k12.ga.us
Most requests can be processed in 24 hours and will be left at the receptionist window for pick up. Please include your full name in the email request.
Transcript Requests
Current and former graduates: https://barrowga.scriborder.com/
New students 2022-23
Must start the registration process at: https://www.barrow.k12.ga.us/.../student-registration/index
Once registration is complete, prospective students can contact the school for an appointment.
Counselors will post the July meeting schedule as soon as possible.
Appointment is required.
