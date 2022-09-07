The Barbara Shedd Prosperity Project (BSPP) is hosting its first annual Pasta 4 Prosperity fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 17 from 6-8 p.m. at the Wimberly Center in Winder.

The funds raised will help support the BSPP raise funds to help purchase new clothes and shoes for its job readiness program. 

