The Barbara Shedd Prosperity Project (BSPP) is hosting its first annual Pasta 4 Prosperity fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 17 from 6-8 p.m. at the Wimberly Center in Winder.
The funds raised will help support the BSPP raise funds to help purchase new clothes and shoes for its job readiness program.
A choice of two types of pasta plates with extras will cost $10 per plate.
Raffle tickets are on sale now until the day of the event at 7:30 p.m. Winners will be announced at 8 p.m. the night of the event. Ticket holders do not have to be present to win.
Payment methods include cash, Venmo (@bsppinc), CashApp ($bsppinc) or PayPal (bsppinc@gmail.com).
