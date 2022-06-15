The Mad Hatters – A Tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Friday, June 17: Doors open 6:30 p.m. Show begins 7:30 p.m.
Frankly Scarlett with the music of the “Grateful Dead” - Saturday, June 18: Doors open 6 p.m. Show begins 7 p.m. Sounds of Grateful Dead performed by Frankly Scarlett.
Interstellar Echoes with the music of “Pink Floyd” - Friday, June 24: Doors open 6: 30 p.m. Show beings 7:30 p.m. A laser show set to the music of Pink Floyd. Admission fee: $25
The Highwaymen - Saturday, June 25: Doors open 6 p.m. Show begins 7 p.m. Music stylings of legend like Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson.
The 1969 Band- Saturday, Jul 9: Doors open 6 p.m. Show begins 7 p.m. Back to the good old days with classic rock and Blues. Admission fee: $25.
Back N Black with Pandoras Box- Friday, July 15: Doors open 6:30 p.m. Show begins 7:30 p.m. A tribute experience to the legendary music of ACDC and Aerosmith!
The Allstars of Southern Rock; Molly Axed-It- Saturday, July 23: Doors open 6 p.m. Show begins 7 p.m. Scott Mabrey and Charles Hart, former members of The Southern Rock Allstars, reunite to perform a power-packed show.
Little River Band - Saturday, Aug 6: Doors open 6 p.m. Show begins 7 p.m. “Lady”, have you heard about the “Lonesome Loser”? “Help is on the Way” so “Take It Easy." Admission fee: $55.
Sensational Sounds of Motown w/R&B Inc. - Saturday, Aug 13: Doors open 6 p.m. Show begins 7 p.m. “Be young, Be Foolish, and Be Happy” to the best of R&B Inc. and Sensational Sounds of Motown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.