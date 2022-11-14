Anyone who is a survivor of the loss of a family member, friend or acquaintance to suicide is invited to attend the International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), located at 275 N. 5th Ave. in Winder.
Survivor Day is the one day a year when people affected by suicide loss gather around the world at events in their local communities to find comfort and gain understanding as they share stories of healing and hope.
