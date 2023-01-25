A suspicious person was reported to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office Jan. 5 at the Publix on Loganville Hwy. Upon arriving on the scene, police entered the store and saw a man sitting on a handicap scooter sleeping. The store manager said he found the man sleeping on the floor in the middle of the aisle. Police saw a liquor bottle sticking out of the man’s coat pocket and could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person.
The man was slurring his words and was unable to understand when police asked him to spell his name. The man was arrested and charged with public drunkenness and transported to the Barrow County Detention Center.
The following are other incidents recently reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:
• Aggravated assault; simple battery Jan. 6 at 1430 Princeton Drive, Statham, where a man attempted to strangle his wife.
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; improper lane change; insufficient use of turn signals Jan. 6 at University Pkwy. / Hog Mountain Rd., Winder, where a traffic investigation occurred.
• Driving without a valid license; removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle; failure to obey stop sign; operating unregistered vehicle Jan. 5 at Loganville Hwy./Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem, where a car accident with injuries occurred.
• Theft by taking-motor vehicle; criminal damage to property; theft by taking Jan. 1 at 303 Hillside Court, Winder, where a man stole a vehicle, a wooden box containing a vintage silverware set and a jewelry box with miscellaneous jewelry.
• Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; driving while license suspended; brake lights requirement Jan. 5 at W Athens St./Church St., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license Jan. 5 at Atlanta Hwy./ Lighthouse Dr., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle that ran a red light.
• Driving without a valid license; speeding Jan. 5 at David Ave./Angel St., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle driving 55 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.
• Driving while license suspended Jan. 8 at Giles Road/ Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle with a headlight out.
• Driving without a valid license; failure to obey stop sign Jan. 5 at Hwy. 211/ Hwy. 82, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving while license suspended; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; expired license plate Jan. 4 at Loganville Hwy./Ridgeland Rd., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects; driving within the emergency lane/gore/median Jan. 7 at Loganville Hwy./ Exchange Blvd., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle who turned off the main roadway onto the gore of Loganville Hwy. to move around traffic.
• Driving while license suspended; speeding Jan. 9 at University Pkwy. /Christmas Ave., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.