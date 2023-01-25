A suspicious person was reported to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office Jan. 5 at the Publix on Loganville Hwy. Upon arriving on the scene, police entered the store and saw a man sitting on a handicap scooter sleeping. The store manager said he found the man sleeping on the floor in the middle of the aisle. Police saw a liquor bottle sticking out of the man’s coat pocket and could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person.

The man was slurring his words and was unable to understand when police asked him to spell his name. The man was arrested and charged with public drunkenness and transported to the Barrow County Detention Center.

