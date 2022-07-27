A woman was arrested after Barrow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) received reports of a woman walking down the side of the roadway at Kennedy-Sells Road and Pinebrooke Road in Auburn “flicking cars off” while under the influence of multiple substances and charged with the following: Public drunk; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of methamphetamine.
The following are other incidents recently reported to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:
• Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; sale of methamphetamine at E Wright Street and Eastbrook Drive, Winder, where a drug bust occurred.
• Hit and run resulting in serious injury or death; Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (less safe); consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; following too closely; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; serious injury by vehicle; DUI-alcohol-concentration .08 grams or more within three hours; cruelty to children-2nd degree-criminal negligence/cause excessive physical/mental pain at University Parkway and Christmas Ave., Bethlehem, where a vehicle accident caused by a drunk driver seriously injured several passengers involved, including a baby who was ejected from the victim vehicle.
• Criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) at 102 Creekwood Road, Winder, where a domestic disturbance occurred.
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; DUI-drugs; reckless driving; driving while license suspended or revoked; improper lane change July 12 at Dooley Town Road and Granite Lane, Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving while license suspended July 13 at Barrow Park Drive and West Winder Bypass, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Simple battery July 14 at 775 Bankhead Highway, Winder, where a man pushed another man during a dispute.
• Theft by shoplifting July 14 at 444 Atlanta Highway, where an employee was caught processing eight transactions for over $1,000 in gift cards, marking them down using store discount codes.
• Probation violation; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers July 14 at 1055 Atlanta Highway, Auburn, where a stolen vehicle was pulled over during a traffic stop. ¬¬
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects July 15 at Atlanta Highway NW and Ed Hogan Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle involved in a theft.
• Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; headlight requirement July 18 at University Parkway and Hog Mountain Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; no insurance; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled, revoked registration July 16 at Loganville Highway and Matthews School Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; battery; simple battery against police officer; speeding; improper lane change July 16 at Bethel-Bower Road and Preserve Drive, Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; driver must move over for emergency vehicles July 16 University Parkway and Harry McCarty Road, Bethlehem, where a woman failed to move into the inside lane, almost striking an officer on the side of the roadway assisting another driver.
• Simple assault-Family Violence July 16 at 661 Hog Mountain Road, Winder, where two brothers had an altercation after playing golf.
• Pedestrian Under the Influence (PUI) July 16 at Hudson Drive and Waterside Circle, Bethlehem, where a drunk man was running in the roadway harassing neighbors.
• DUI-multiple substances; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age July 17 at University Parkway and Bethlehem Road, Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer July 17 at 85 Creekwood Road, Winder, where a man with active warrants was arrested.
• Theft by shoplifting July 17 at 440 Atlanta Highway, Winder, where a couple was caught attempting to steal groceries at a self-checkout register.
• DUI-alcohol (less safe); reckless driving; improper lane change; following too closely; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; driving on wrong side of road July 17 at Bellingrath Drive and Highway 211 NW, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Theft by shoplifting July 17 at 440 Atlanta Highway, Winder, where a woman failed to scan $105 worth of merchandise.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) July 18 at 233 East Broad Street, where a crowd of 8-10 people were yelling at individuals repossessing a vehicle.
• Driving while license suspended; driving without license on person; tag light required; broken taillight lens July 19 at Jefferson Highway and Eastmont Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Following too closely; DUI-alcohol (less safe) July 19 at Carl-Bethlehem Road and Bill Rutledge Road, Winder, where a vehicle accident with no injuries occurred.
• Theft by shoplifting July 19 at 440 Atlanta Highway, Winder, where a woman was caught stealing groceries by not scanning them at the self-checkout register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.