A woman was arrested after Barrow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) received reports of a woman walking down the side of the roadway at Kennedy-Sells Road and Pinebrooke Road in Auburn “flicking cars off” while under the influence of multiple substances and charged with the following: Public drunk; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of methamphetamine.

The following are other incidents recently reported to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.